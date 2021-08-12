India Top Headlines

3 years later, Ayushman Bharat’s plan is approaching 2 cr hospitalizations | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center, led by Ayushman Bharat-Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), has authorized at least Rs 1.99 million worth of Rs 24.683 million in hospital treatments across the country as of 11 August 2021, since its launch in 2018, according to data from the National Health Authority (NHA).

According to the data, around 16.20 million million eligible beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme and provided Ayushman cards to date.

“There are 918 fixed fee health benefit packages covering 1,669 procedures, along with Covid treatment and diagnostic tests. So far, a network of approximately 23,000 public and private hospitals have been spliced ​​with AB PM-JAY throughout the country, “says the NHA website.

Recently, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in a tweet, said that more than 13 million families could benefit from the plan. “As part of the measures taken to care for children affected by Covid19, children up to 18 years old will receive free health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and their premium will be paid by PM Care,” he tweeted.

Key features of the plan include health care coverage of up to Rs 500,000 per eligible beneficiary per year. Major specialties and procedures include general medicine and surgery, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology, medical oncology, and orthopedics.





