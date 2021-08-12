3 Indian engineers rescued in Afghanistan from an area not under the control of Afghan forces | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Three Indian engineers, working on a project site in an area not under the control of Afghan government forces, were rescued by air recently, according to the Indian embassy in Kabul on Thursday.

The embassy cited the rescue of the engineers in a new security advisory and called on all Indians in Afghanistan to strictly adhere to the measures advised by it in the face of an upsurge in violence in that country.

“A recent case that required the emergency aerial rescue of three Indian engineers who remained at a dam project site, in an area that is not under the control of government forces, has brought to light that Indian citizens who they receive warnings from this embassy they are not heeding their advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger, “the embassy said in a new notice.

The engineers are known to have been working in an area that has been under the control of the Taliban.

“The Embassy of India in Kabul underlines once again the need for all Indian citizens to fully adhere to the steps of the security advisories provided from time to time,” the notice said.

The embassy had issued separate security notices on June 29, July 24, and August 10, recommending a series of measures to ensure the safety of indigenous people living in that country.

“The precautions and security measures outlined in the previous three notices remain valid. All Indian nationals in Afghanistan are requested once again to strictly adhere to the recommended measures,” the new notice said.

In its notice on Tuesday, the embassy strongly recommended that all Indian nationals residing in Afghanistan make immediate travel arrangements to return home before the country’s commercial air services are suspended in light of the massive increase in violence.

He also strongly recommended that Indian companies operating in Afghanistan immediately remove their Indian employees from project sites before air transport services from the country are suspended.

In the latest notice, the embassy also asked Indian journalists who are in Afghanistan to cover the latest events in order to take additional security measures.

“As a recent tragic incident demonstrated, the public profile of Indian journalists in Afghanistan carries additional risks,” he said, in an apparent reference to the murder of Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last month.

“Therefore, it is recommended that members of the Indian media take additional security measures for their stay and movements within Afghanistan, including canceling interviews and planned coverage prior to their arrival in Afghanistan, as well as identification of well-established security logistics companies that may require security measures for the stay and circulation of journalists.

The Taliban have made rapid progress in Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The United States has already withdrawn most of its forces and expects to complete the reduction by August 31.

India has engaged with a number of stakeholders and leading powers in recent events in Afghanistan.





