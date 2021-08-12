23 Twitter users, 7 accounts linked to Congress suspended | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congress said Thursday that the accounts of at least 23 leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and seven accounts associated with the party, were suspended by Twitter.The suspended accounts included those of top leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, among others, social media chief Rohan Gupta, and the INC’s Twitter account along with those of party units in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu and Tamil Nadu.A Twitter spokesperson said the action was initiated because the controls violated Twitter rules and that the accounts will be reset once the objectionable content is removed. The mangoes had posted photographs of the family of a child victim whose death is presumed to be a case of sexual assault.

Twitter was alerted to images of the Dalit family of the encounter of the 9-year-old boy Rahul Gandhi, shared on the latter’s Twitter identifier, by the national commission for the protection of the rights of the child (NCPCR).

As a sign of protest against the “misplaced” action by the social media company, and also to launch a challenge, congressional supporters renamed their identifiers as ‘Rahul Gandhi’ and changed their profile pictures to those of Rahul, resulting in a glut of RaGa identifiers.

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Twitter, accusing it of being in cahoots with the BJP, to “block the voices crying out for justice.”

Is Twitter following its own policy for suspending the accounts of the leaders of Congress or the Modi government? Why hadn’t he blocked the SC commission account that tweeted similar photos? Twitter is openly colluding with the suffocation of democracy by the BJP government in India, ”he said.

Congressman Shashi Tharoor, who also heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said the action taken against Rahul Gandhi raises obvious selectivity and bias concerns. “… Focus on what happened to the girl, not a photo!”

TMC MP Derek O’Brien condemned Twitter’s action. “What’s happening @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack? What’s going on? We strongly condemn the blocking of the accounts of @INCIndia and senior leaders of the Congress party, ”he said.

The social media company said: “The rules of Twitter are applied judiciously and impartially to everyone on our service. We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and we can continue to do so in accordance with our range of application options. Certain types of private information carry greater risks than others, and our goal is always to protect people’s privacy and security, ”said a Twitter spokesperson.