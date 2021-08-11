India Top Headlines

Two fugitives arrested after 32 years | India News

JAMMU: Continuing its campaign against underground criminals and fugitives, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two people on Wednesday who had been evading arrest for the past 32 years. An accused of rape was also carried out after going into hiding seven years ago.

Reasi SSP Shailender Singh said the two defendants were arrested after police verified their identities after a lengthy investigation. “A case under Articles 332, 382, ​​148, 149, 224, 225 of the PRC was registered against Darshan Lal and Yashpal at Reasi Police Station for the past 32 years. To avoid conviction, they were they skipped the trial and could not be arrested until now, while a blanket warrant has also been issued for the defendants, “the SSP said.

In another development, Reasi police arrested Abdul Kareem of Kansi-Patta, who had skipped parole in 2014 and gone into hiding, for charged rape. Singh added that the defendant is a habitual criminal and is also wanted in an attempted rape.





Times of India