The weak activity of the rains in the country will continue until August 15: IMD | India News

NEW DELHI: The current weak monsoon streak over the country is likely to continue for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

However, the period of heavy rains over the northeast and adjacent east India, parts of northern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last until August 14 and reduce thereafter, the IMD said.

Moderate rainfall is highly likely in the plains of northern India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), alongside central India and most of mainland India (outside of Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat until August 15, he said.

Rain activity will increase in mainland India from Aug. 16, IMD said.

It is highly likely that there will be scattered to widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next five days, with isolated strong drops over Tamil Nadu from August 11-14 and over Kerala from August 11-12.

“The current period of weak monsoon conditions in the country is likely to continue into the next 5 days (August 11-15), on the northeastern and eastern outskirts of India, in the northern parts of Uttar Pradesh. and Bihar, where current heavy rain activities are likely to continue through August 14 with abatement thereafter, “said IMD.

According to IMD data, from June 1 to August 10, the country received 5% less rainfall than normal.

IMD’s East and Northeast India Weather Divisions have seen 12 percent less rainfall, while Northwest India and Central India Weather Divisions have seen less than 2 and 7 percent rainfall, respectively .

The meteorological division of the southern peninsula has 8% more precipitation than normal so far. The current period of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue in the northeast and sub-Himalayas of West Bengal and Sikkim during August 11-14 and to decrease thereafter. .

Extremely strong isolated drops are also likely to occur over Assam and Meghalaya during Aug. 11-13, IMD said.

Widespread rains are very likely to continue with isolated heavy falls over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on August 11-14 and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on August 11-12, it said.

Scattered or fairly widespread rains are likely to occur over the next five days over the western Himachal region.

The IMD said isolated heavy rains are expected over Uttarakhand from August 11-15 and over Himachal Pradesh from August 12-14.





