India Top Headlines

Temporarily blocked control of Rahul Gandhi for breach of policy: Twitter to high court | India News

NEW DELHI: Twitter told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it temporarily blocked the account of Congressman Rahul Gandhi and removed a post sharing a photo of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered. in southwest Delhi.

The microblogging site said the tweet was removed because it was found to violate platform policy. “The account has been blocked and the tweet is not available,” said defender Sajan Poovayya, in response to an FIR registration request against Gandhi for allegedly revealing the identity of the victim by posting a photograph with her parents on Twitter.

A bench of the Chief Justice DN Patel and Judge Jyoti Singh expressed their satisfaction with the “swift” action taken by Twitter before the court intervention. He also declined to issue a notice at this stage on the guilty plea filed by one Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar and asked the parties to “keep 1-2 pages of filings ready” when he addresses the matter on September 27.

The HC viewed with bad eyes the insistence of the petitioner’s lawyer in demanding that Twitter present an affidavit, since he questioned the position of the platform. “If this is the attitude, we are not giving notice,” he said.





Reference page