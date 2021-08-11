India Top Headlines

Sulking over portfolio allocation, Karnataka minister hints at resignation | India News

HOSPET: Sulking about the portfolio allocation, Karnataka Minister Anand Singh dropped a hint on Wednesday that he would resign from his post, a week after taking office.

Singh took office as Minister of Tourism, Ecology and Environment a week ago.

Sources close to the minister said he was interested in obtaining the forest department he held in the previous BS Yediyurappa government, along with the energy portfolio.

“Against his will, he was given a portfolio of tourism, ecology and the environment,” they added.

As he expressed his displeasure, he also closed his MLA office here.

“My political life began in this Venu Gopalakrishna Temple. I would like to tell you that I do not know if my political life can end here as well. If I have Gopalakrishna’s blessings, there may also be a new beginning.” Singh said.

He was speaking to reporters after offering special prayers at the temple, which was built by his grandfather Shankar Singh 60 years ago.

“However, if God says that his political life ends here, then I will seek Krishna’s blessings and start a new entry into my life,” Singh said.

“I never behaved in a way that embarrassed the party and our leaders. If I have behaved like this, forgive me. I say it because I am not a great state politician,” said the minister.

“Yesterday I realized that I was living under the wrong impression that there are many politicians in the state who protect me. I was fully confident that there were political bigwigs and friends willing to protect me, but it turned out to be my overconfidence. some illusion. I have faith in my leaders but I am skeptical if they have faith in me, “he said.

Singh declined to answer specific questions about his future course of action. “I don’t want to react to anything. I politically told the Chief Minister everything I had to say, when I met him on August 8th. I stand by it even now and also in the future. My position is my position. I will not make it public. Whether they have given me security or not, it is up to them, “he said in response to a query.

Expressing his gratitude and respect towards former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who resigned on July 26, which also marked the end of his two years in office, Singh said that the former gave everything he had asked, as a district separate for Hospet. Taluk, taking Vijayanagara out of the Ballari district, irrigation projects and the portfolio of his choice.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was aware of Singh’s feelings.

“Anand Singh and I have been friends for three decades. We are in constant contact. Yesterday I spoke with him. Today I will also speak with him. I am aware of his views and I have also conveyed my views to them. Everything will be fine. after he comes and talks to me, “Bommai told reporters.

Dismissing some reports that Singh has resigned, Bommai was confident he would “convince” him.

He also said that the minister said what he thought in an “emotional moment” and asked him to do so in a “state of calm of mind.”

The CM said it will have to speak to its “higher ups” to resolve the sulking minister’s demands.

The minister was among the 17 Congress and JD (S) MLA, which were disqualified. Subsequently, 16 of them joined the BJP and returned to be legislators after winning by elections. Most of them became ministers.





