Sonia Gandhi’s nod to the formation of the UP survey panel before the 2022 assembly elections | India News

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Acting Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday gave her consent to the formation of the party’s state electoral committee.

A statement from the All India Congressional Committee read: “The President of Congress approved the proposed constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congressional Committee (UPCC).”

The formation of the crucial panel occurs only a few months before the election of the UP assembly.

The UP Electoral Committee is made up of 38 members. Among them are UPCC President Ajay Kumar Lallu, CLP Leader Aradhana Mona Misra, former UPCC Presidents Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, Nirmal Khatri; former CLP leaders Pramod Tiwari and Pradeep Mathur; and members of the Congressional Working Committee (CWC) Rajiv Shukla, PL Punia, RPN Singh and Vivek Bansal.

The electoral committee also includes former MPs Rajesh Mishra, Rajaram Pal, Rajesh Sachan, Begum Noor Bano, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Harendra Malik, Rashid Alvi and Mohd Muqeem.

The AICC secretaries whose names are mentioned in the committee are Imran Masood, Ajay Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Brijlal Khabri, Sudhanshu Tripathi, BP Singh and Jitendra Baghel.

Imran Masood, a former Lok Sabha contestant, was arrested before the 2014 general election for threatening then-BJP prime minister Narendra Modi.

The electoral committee includes the judicial deputies Masood Akhtar, Naresh Saini and Sohail Ansari; and MLC Deepak Singh.

The committee also has some surprising omissions, such as that of the party’s former state chairman Raj Babbar. Furthermore, it does not include any member of the Nehru-Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi is a MP for Rae Bareli’s Lok Sabha, while Rahul Gandhi is a former MP for Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is AICC Secretary General in Charge of State.





