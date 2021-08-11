India Top Headlines

Rajya Sabha President Venkaiah Naidu Expresses “Deep Anguish” Over Rebellious Conduct of Opposition MPs | India News

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed “deep distress” over the rebellious conduct of opposition MPs in the House on Tuesday, as some members climbed onto the table where officers are seated and House reporters and a parliamentarian even threw an official file in the direction of the Presidency – and equated it with “sacrilege” saying that the reporters’ table was regarded as the “sanctum sanctorum” of the “temple” of Parliament.

“As Speaker of the House, I am afraid to envision the implications and consequences of such competitive acts of sacrilege in our Temple of Democracy,” he noted in his remarks shortly after the House met again.

The opposition deputies had created the uproar on Tuesday in protest against the decision to allow a short discussion on “agricultural problems and solution” instead of resuming the discussion on three agrarian bills that they had been demanding since the beginning of the session.

Naidu, in his remarks on Tuesday’s events, stated that he had spent a sleepless night while “struggling to find the provocation or the reason to force this august House to play so low.”

Stating that the discussion allowed on Wednesday was listed as “agricultural problems and solutions” in line with the tradition of “notices of motion” admitted by the President that are listed in a way that is acceptable to all sections of the House “without nicking the momentum of the problem, ”Naidu wondered how he could have prevented any member from raising any issue related to the agricultural sector, including the three agricultural bills.

As his call to avoid sending a negative message that the House was not interested in discussing the bread supplier issues was neglected and the proceedings reached a “new low,” Naidu said that some sections of the House, in the process, they have inflicted incalculable damage. to the dignity and stature of this august House. “As president, I am deeply distressed by it and so is the nation,” he said.

The president also complained that some parliamentarians filmed the “moments of sacrilege”, in violation of the rules that do not allow videography of the House proceedings by members, and posted them on social media. “In doing so, they only ended up showing people to what extent this august House can degenerate due to the new competitive and aggressive disruptions found in some sections. It was really very sad, ”he said.

Appealing to the collective conscience of this House “to seriously reflect on what happened yesterday and explore remedies,” Naidu said that any non-compliance “would certainly render our parliamentary democracy irrelevant.”

“The choice before each of you is very clear. It is to be the best parliamentarian or the worst disruptor, ”he said, addressing the parliamentarians.

Previously, by stating that everything that is said or done that violates, hurts or destroys the sacred character of any place, in particular the sanctum sanctorum of a temple, church or mosque, amounts to an act of sacrilege, he reminded the deputies that Parliament is also considered the ‘temple of democracy’. “The area of ​​the Table where the officers and reporters of the House, the Secretary General and the Presiding Officer are seated is considered to be the holy sanctum sanctorum of the House. A certain degree of sacredness is attached to this place … Entering this sanctum sanctorum of the House, in itself is an act of sacrilege … I am distraught at the way this sacredness has been destroyed yesterday. While some members sat at the Table, others rose to the Table of the House, perhaps to make themselves more visible with heinous acts of sacrilege. I have no words to convey my anguish and condemn such acts, “he said.





Reference page