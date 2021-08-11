Sports

Previous government deprived the people of the basics: Modi at the launch of Ujjwala-2 | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the previous congressional government of taking an indifferent approach that forced people to expend all their energy on meeting basic needs while being deprived of achieving more important goals.

Speaking virtually at the launch of the second phase of Mahoba’s Ujjwala scheme in Bundelkhand on Tuesday, Modi said it was “unfortunate” that poor women endured the brunt of this callous approach. “People can turn their dreams into reality only when they rely on basic services such as LPG, roads, electricity, water and toilets, which has not been the case for the past decades,” he said.

Modi chose Mahoba to launch the second phase of Ujjwala just months before the assembly elections to be held in the state next year. The plan, launched in 2016, is said to have played a crucial role in the BJP’s victory in the 2017 UP assembly elections.

The prime minister said in Ujjwala-2, migrants will not be required to present ration cards or proof of address. A self-declaration for both the “family declaration” and the “proof of residence” will suffice.

Meanwhile, four days after announcing the name change of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's greatest sporting honor, after Major Dhyan Chand, the prime minister on Tuesday invoked the hockey wizard as "a tremendous source of inspiration" for the Indian sports stars who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.





