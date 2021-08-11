India Top Headlines

President of RS will take action against opposition deputies who created uproar in the Chamber | India News

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu will crack down on opposition MPs who created uproar in the Upper House on Tuesday, sources said.

Sources said Interior Minister Amit Shah, House Leader Piyush Goyal and other BJP MPs met with Naidu on Wednesday morning.

Earlier today, condemning the uproar created by opposition MPs on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha’s chairman was moved and said he was distraught to see the sanctity of the House destroyed by differences of opinion.

“I am anguished because the way this sacred character was destroyed yesterday when some members sat at the table, others climbed on the tables in the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn act like I spent a sleepless night, “he said.

“Last night I struggled to find the provocation or the reason to force this august house to go so low yesterday. A discussion about agricultural issues was listed. There may be a difference of opinion, they could have discussed it at home and protested and voted against.” added.

The business of both Houses of Parliament was largely affected due to the ongoing uproar created by the Opposition on issues such as farmers’ protest, Pegasus spyware, Covid-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session started on July 19





