PM seeks names of absent BJP deputies during key RS vote | India News

NEW DELHI: Annoyed by the absenteeism of some Rajya Sabha BJP members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked for the names of the party’s MPs who were not present in the House when the vote on a proposed legal resolution took place by various opposition MPs, sources. saying.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Modi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to present details of those who were not present in the House when the vote took place, party sources said.

They said the prime minister was visibly unhappy about the empty treasury banks on Monday when the split took place while the 2021 arbitration and conciliation (amendment) bill was being tackled in Rajya Sabha. The impact of Modi’s strong words was instantaneous as the treasury banks were almost full on Tuesday, although the party had issued a whip in view of the debate on the 127th Constitutional Amendment Bill.





