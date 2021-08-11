PM Narendra Modi brand Kashi DM, seeks details of the flood situation in the city | India News
VARANASI: With parts of Varanasi facing flooding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Wednesday by phone and secured all possible help to address the situation.
The prime minister also asked the DM of his parliamentary constituency to contact him personally immediately in case of any requirements in the ongoing rescue and relief work.
“I received the call from the prime minister around 9 in the morning, and in a conversation of more than three minutes, he sought details of the area, the population affected by the floods and the work carried out to ensure the relief of the people who have been moved to safer places or prefer to stay in their places in flood-affected areas, “Sharma told TOI on Wednesday.
“Initially, the prime minister inquired in detail about the city areas and rural belts, which have been stranded with the rising water level of the river. Bargain and its tributary Varuna, and the upward trend. He also asked about the possibility of a further rise in the water level. The prime minister asked about the number of displaced people and the number of families and total population affected by the flood, ”he added.
“The prime minister also asked for details of the rescue work and relief operations carried out in the district so far. He also asked whether public representatives and mass support are being employed in the rescue and relief work. I informed the prime minister about the active cooperation of public representatives and social and voluntary organizations in flood relief work, “he said.
“The Prime Minister also informed us that UP Minister Jal Shakri Mahendra Singh had already taken stock of the situation and Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to pay a visit on Thursday,” he added.
The prime minister also wanted to know if the NDRF was assisting in ongoing operations. Sharma briefed the prime minister on the arrangements for additional boats to assist in rescue and relief operations, food packages, community kitchens, distribution of drinking water and milk in flood-affected areas.
“After gathering all these details, the prime minister asked if his help is required in any work,” Sharma said, adding: “He asked me to contact him immediately in case of any requirement. I informed the prime minister that the PMO already he’s monitoring the entire exercise. ” . ”
