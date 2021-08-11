India Top Headlines

PM Modi to interact with women’s self-help groups on Thursday | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’ (interaction with self-reliant women) and will speak with women’s self-help groups promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on Thursday through videoconferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi will publish during the event a collection of success stories from female SHG (self-help group) members from around the country, along with a manual on universalizing agricultural livelihoods.

It will also release compounding support funds in the amount of Rs 1,625 crore at over four lakh SHG.

In addition, Modi will release 25 million rupees as seed capital for 7,500 self-help group members under the PMFME (PM Formalization of Food Processing Micro-Enterprises) scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and 4.13 million rupees as funding for 75 FPOs (agricultural producer organizations) being promoted under the mission, the PMO said.

He said that DAY-NRLM aims to mobilize poor rural households into self-help groups in a phased manner and provide them with long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their income and quality of life.

Most of the mission’s interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the self-help group women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRP), the PMO said.





