PM Modi pays tribute to the renowned Ayurvedacharya Balaji Tambe | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Balaji Tambe on Wednesday and said he will be remembered for his many efforts to make Ayurveda worldwide popular, especially among young people.
Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurvedic physician and advocate of Yoga, died in a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 81 years old.
In a tweet, Modi said: “Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his many efforts to make Ayurveda popular worldwide, especially among young people. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Grieved over his passing. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti “.
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1628652629000