PM App Seeks Feedback on MLAs in 5 States Linked to Polls | India News

NEW DELHI: Leading party election preparations for the assembly elections to be held early next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought comment from the common man from every constituency in the five election-linked states on various issues, including the performance of state governments and also elected ones. representatives.

The survey, launched on the NaMo app and open to people from UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab, seeks the opinion of voters on a variety of topics to rate the state government on various parameters such as infrastructure, healthcare, administration of Covid and vaccination, plus your opinion on the local MLA.

One question is whether the defendant would want to re-elect his current MLA. The poll will not only play a key role in the selection of candidates, but also in the drafting of the party’s manifesto for the polls.

“The survey will give people in these states the opportunity to make sure their comments go directly to the PM,” said a senior BJP official.

The app has provided a “Share your opinion” option for subscribers. Respondents have been given the option to share their comments based on constituencies.

The first page has 14 issues such as the management of Covid, the situation of law and order, the welfare of farmers, Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, the triple talaq, etc., on which it has been requested feedback. The inclusion of topics such as law and order, article 370, the triple talaq reflects the party’s focus on the UP, the most important state that goes to the polls.





