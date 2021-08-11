India Top Headlines

Opposition raises fuel prices and farm laws during OBC bill debate | India News

NEW DELHI: As Lok Sabha resumed substantial business after disruptions for three weeks, politics remained in the spotlight with the Opposition sparking the Pegasus scandal and farmer protests as well as the price hike of fuel during the debate on the OBC bill.

Congressional leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, explaining the reasons for the blockade, spoke of the seriousness of the espionage. Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay demanded that Pegasus be discussed in LS on Wednesday, a challenge also launched to the government by his colleague Kalyan Banerjee.

The TMC member said the phones of West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC Secretary General Abhishek Banerjee had been hacked. Referring to the government’s argument that the constitutional amendment bill was introduced to strengthen the federal system by allowing states to decide the state list of CBOs, Sudip said that the federal system will be stronger if the Center does not interfere in the affairs of Bengal daily. .

Harsimrat Badal of Akali Dal said the government is indifferent to the farmers sitting at the protest. He said the price of fuel and fertilizer costs have risen sharply in recent years, hurting farmers.





