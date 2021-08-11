India Top Headlines

Opposition: Government rectifies a “serious mistake” that caused a setback in SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The opposition intervened in the government during the passage of the bill to restore to the states the right to draw up state lists of CBOs, stating that the Center is “rectifying”, through the proposed amendment, a “serious mistake “which he committed previously. which resulted in an adverse Supreme Court ruling.

The move to restore the powers of state governments, opposition MPs said, was made with electoral compulsions in mind, especially ahead of the impending assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and also accused the Center of ignoring warnings during the elections. previous discussions in Parliament.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill, which ended, at least temporarily, a three-week hiatus of Parliament over the Pegasus snooping case and farm laws, saw Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury supporting the legislation but criticizing the government by its 2018 law as a mistake that could have been avoided if the government had listened to the opposition’s suggestions.

As many opposition parties demanded that the 50% cap on quotas be dismantled, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav warned that the government could ignore the sentiments of OBC and Dalit at its own risk. Also BJP was in office due to the support of these classes and I would not be anywhere without them.

DMK deputies TR Baalu ​​and Dayanidhi Maran and Akhilesh Yadav and BJP ally Apna Dal echoed the call to remove the 50% cap. Akhilesh alleged that the BJP gave false guarantees to the Dalits and the backward classes and demanded a census based on caste and the removal of the 50% limit to accommodate the most backward and poor sectors of all communities.

BSP’s Ritesh Pandey also said the government should conduct a socioeconomic census of castes. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of pursuing electoral policies and said it should publish empirical data on backlog to give true justice to CBOs.

NCP’s Supriya Sule sought to give credit for the amendment bill to the Maharashtra government saying that his defense with the prime minister had worked. Sule demanded that data related to castes be released and said the legislation should address the 50% cap without which the amendment will not fully solve the problem. YSR Congress Party and Shiv Sena also expressed their support for the bill.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the government should desist from taking credit for the amendment because the concept of equality before the law is enshrined in the Constitution. “This is an obligation of all states and of the Center. No grace is being given. ”





