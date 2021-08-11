India Top Headlines

No central data was available on the deaths of farmers protesting against farm laws: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The Home Office said there was no centralized information on the deaths of farmers protesting against agricultural laws, as “police” and “public order” are state affairs under the Indian Constitution. He also said that MHA did not have an income and jobs compensation scheme to support the families of the deceased in such cases.

Responding to a question about whether the ministry had collected data or kept a record of deaths caused by dehydration, stress, cold weather conditions and suicide, among other factors, among protesting farmers, MoS (household) Nityanand Rai said it was not available of such data. centrally available.

However, the report of one such death by Delhi police confirmed.

On a query about the announcement of any compensation policy to the relatives of farmers who died during the protests, Rai said that the respective state governments deal with issues related to compensation and employment in such cases.





