Lok Sabha worked only 21 out of 96 hours in this session, Rajya Sabha 28 out of 98 hours | India News

NEW DELHI – Hit by traffic jam between the government and the opposition on issues such as the Pegasus spyware controversy, the monsoon session witnessed the lowest productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha so far, as it was only able to run 21 hours and 14 minutes against the stipulated time of 96 hours. . The Lok Sabha was suspended sine die two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday.

Together, the first through the fifth sessions lost approximately 40 hours, much less than the 74 hours and 46 minutes lost in the sixth session. The Rajya Sabha was equally affected by opposition protests, with the 17 sessions witnessing just 28% productivity, compared to the average of 95% for the previous five sessions. In this session, out of the 97 hours and 30 minutes available, the RS could run for 28 hours, a loss of almost 70 hours.

The Lok Sabha lost 74 hours and 46 minutes due to disruptions and the House’s productivity during the session was just 22% with protests from opposition MPs over the Pegasus controversy, farm laws and other issues that led to disruptions. daily. Previous sessions of the current Lok Sabha have had a record productivity, in excess of 100%, as the House sessions were held late into the night to compensate for interruptions.

The opposition has blamed the government for refusing to accept a discussion on the Pegasus allegations and the Center said that issues such as Covid and other matters could not be discussed at the Lok Sabha due to the blocking of procedures.

At a press conference, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla said that 13 bills were introduced and 20, including those of the Rajya Sabha, were passed during the session. Some of the important bills that were passed are the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill of 2021, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Amendment) Code Bill of 2021, and related Appropriation Bills. with Supplemental Grants for 2017-18 and 2020-21.





