Kharif sowing may remain 1% lower than last year due to erratic rainfall: Report | India News

MUMBAI: The uneven distribution of monsoon rains is likely to affect kharif planting, which is expected to drop by one percent compared to last year, according to a report.

“In our opinion, the total kharif planting is expected to remain one percent lower year-over-year. Cumulative planting through August 8 was two percent lower year-over-year, attributable to the planting progress last year, and three percent higher than the average for the last five years, “Crisil Research said in a report.

The report noted that the southwest monsoon accelerated to close the deficit in long-term average (LPA) rainfall from seven percent on July 12 to just four percent on August 8, after stalling since late June to mid-July.

However, the Indian meteorological department forecasts that the monsoon will remain normal for the rest of the season.

During the recovery phase (as of July 13), the country received rainfall two percent lower than the LPA on August 8; and precipitation was 11% and 12% higher in northwestern India and the southern peninsula region, respectively.

The central, east and northeast regions registered 4% and 20% lower rains, respectively.

Gujarat, which accounts for 40% and 20% of the total groundnut and cotton area, and Odisha, 8% of the total rice area, have a cumulative deficit of 43% and 28%, respectively.

In contrast, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana have received excessive rains, he said.

Since Indian agriculture is highly dependent on rainfall, this year’s monsoon has shifted planting from long-awaited oilseeds (peanuts and soybeans) to corn and rice for the kharif, the report added.





