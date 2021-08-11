India Top Headlines

India Reports 38,353 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Lowest Number of Active Cases in 140 Days: Ministry of Health | India News

India reported 38,353 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, even as the number of active cases dropped to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. The number of active cases has decreased by 2,157 in a span of 24 hours.

According to a government statement, active cases now constitute 1.21% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

While 497 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims to 4,29,179, the recovery rate increased to 97.45%, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. So far, 3,12,20,981 people have recovered across the country, 40,013 patients during the last 24 hours.

Currently, the weekly positivity rate is 2.34%, while the daily rate has been 2.16%, less than 3% over the past 16 days, according to the statement.

It added that testing capacity has been substantially increased with tests of Rs 48.50 million conducted through August 10. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, up to 17,77,962 samples were analyzed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that more than Rs 2.25 crore / dose of unused Covid vaccine was still available in states / UTs and private hospitals.

“So far more than 53.24 crore doses of vaccines have been provided to states / UT, and another 72.40,250 vials are being prepared,” the ministry said. So far, vaccine doses of 51.9 crore have been administered across the country.





Reference page