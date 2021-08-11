India Top Headlines

India prepares to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday | India News

NEW DELHI: India is likely to attend a regional conclave in Doha on Thursday that will discuss ways to contain the massive increase in violence in Afghanistan and push forward the stalled peace process, people familiar with the events said.

Qatar is the host of the conclave against the Taliban who are making radical territorial advances in the war-torn country.

The invitation to India was extended by Qatar’s special envoy for conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, during his visit to the national capital last week, the people cited above said.

Al-Qahtani, the special envoy of the Qatari Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, apparently visited India to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

He met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and JP Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from India, Turkey and Indonesia are likely to attend the regional meeting.

The capital of Qatar, Doha, has been the site of the peace talks between the Afghans and the Gulf country has become a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

The Taliban have made rapid progress in Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The United States has already withdrawn most of its forces and expects to complete the reduction by August 31.

India has engaged with a number of stakeholders and leading powers in recent events in Afghanistan.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

He has also called on all sectors of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to fulfill the aspirations of all the people of the country, including those in minority communities, for a prosperous and secure future.





