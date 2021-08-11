India Top Headlines

India and Australia 2 + 2 talks likely next month | India News

NEW DELHI: India to hold a series of high-level bilateral talks with Australia when its Foreign Minister Marise Payne and new Defense Minister Peter Dutton visit India next month for 2 + 2 dialogue with their counterparts. S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh. The two countries, which are now close partners, are working on the dates of the meeting, according to reports.

The compromise comes after an independent visit to India last week by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is now the special envoy for trade and investment.

In an article he wrote after his visit and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abbott had said: “Because trade deals are as much about politics as they are about economics, a swift agreement between India and Australia would be an important sign of success. the tilt of China’s democratic world … Although it is currently not as rich as China, as a democracy under the rule of law, and as the world’s second largest producer of steel and pharmaceuticals, and with its own version of Silicon Valley, India is in a perfect position to substitute for China in global supply chains. ”

The two nations are working towards a trade and investment agreement, which has grown in importance after India moved away from RCEP, as well as the new economic and strategic realities brought to light by the Covid-19 pandemic.

India has signed an agreement with Japan and Australia to build resilient supply chains. Although Abbott is clearly interested in boosting the relationship with India, it blames the “poor trade relationship” primarily on our high tariff structures and heavy systems. As members of the Quad group, India and Australia have borne the brunt of China’s wrath in the past year: India on the border in eastern Ladakh and Australia faces a Chinese boycott of its coal, barley and wine exports. Strategically they have been closer than before. In fact, Modi will meet Scott Morrison at the first Quad Summit in person in Washington, tentatively scheduled in September this year.





