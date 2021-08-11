India Top Headlines

First flight to Tezu, the easternmost tip of India, on August 16 | India News

GUWAHATI: Regional Airline Flybig is scheduled to begin flight services between Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh and Guwahati from August 16, 2021, under the Center-UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The airline announced on Wednesday the launch of the inaugural flight to the hill station in Lohit district from Guwahati. Flybig will offer special rates to armed forces personnel on the Tezu-Guwahati and Guwahati-Pasighat routes this August to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Announcing the launch of the new route, Gaurav Rathore, Flybig’s commercial director, said: “This challenging phase of the pandemic has reiterated the importance of air connectivity and we are committed to bringing air connectivity to underserved areas of the country. Tezu is a beautiful destination for travelers and pilgrims alike. A flight between Tezu and Guwahati is a remarkable milestone that will make travel convenient for passengers. ”He thanked Prime Minister Pema Khandu for his support to carry out the operation successfully.

The Tezu airport is located at an elevation of approximately 758 feet, with a terminal area of ​​more than 4,000 square meters. It initially had a peak-hour handling capacity for 200 passengers, but adding Tezu on the commercial aviation map can become a big boost for the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh, aviation industry experts said.

Recently built with a project cost of around Rs 145 crore, the remodeled Tezu Airport accommodates ATR-72 aircraft, which are smaller in size and economically viable for smaller cities. The current Tezu airport was a formerly advanced landing ground, used primarily by defense forces.

Arunachal Pradesh had an air network with Pasighat previously and now the Tezu-Guwahati route will have four flights per week, Flybig reported. Additionally, Flybig is reintroducing the Delhi-Shillong flight in partnership with Meghalaya Transport Corporation as of August 16.

Flybig started operations in January 2021 concentrating on connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities within India. The airline operates flights to Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Rupsi, Dibrugrah, Pasighat, Agartala and the new addition Tezu. It also offers charter services from Delhi to Shillong.





Original source