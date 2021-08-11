Disappointed that Lok Sabha couldn’t function, says President Om Birla | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: President Om Birla on Wednesday expressed disappointment that Lok Sabha was unable to perform as expected during the monsoon session.

After the House was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period), Birla addressed the media and said that the members holding banners and raising slogans at the Well of Lok Sabha were not in accordance with their traditions.

Lok Sabha ran for just 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was 22 percent, Birla said.

“I did my best to run the house smoothly and give equal opportunities to all members, but the productivity of the house was very low during this session, unlike the previous sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha,” said Birla .

“Several rounds of meetings were held and an effort was made to reach consensus, but it could not happen on various issues. We must hope that the house will be allowed to run smoothly in the future, as the people of the country have many expectations of parliament. “, added Birla.

Lok Sabha was suspended sine die on Wednesday, ending the stormy Monsoon session that was scheduled to conclude on August 13.

“He will convene a meeting of all parties to review the existing parliamentary rules. We need to review the existing rules and reformulate them to make them stricter. Most of the country’s presidents do not approve of carrying placards, entering the well and shouting slogans,” added Birla .

Opposition protests over the Pegasus spy line, farm laws and other issues had continually messed up procedures since the opening of the session on July 19.

Question time saw interruptions on most days during this session, as the House managed to pass a number of bills, including the Constitution amendment bill that will allow states to make their CBO lists. .

Birla also reported that the construction of the new Parliament building is expected to be completed before August 15 next year.





