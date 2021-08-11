Covid Crisis: Core Team on Where Kerala May Be Going Wrong | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: A core team of experts who visited Kerala recently have noted several lapses in the state government’s handling of the Covid situation.The six-member core team had visited the eight districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram.All of these districts have witnessed an increasing trend in Covid infections in recent days.

Covid fails

The director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Sujeet Singh, who led the core team, said that containment zones (CZs) in the districts were not made according to the Center’s guidelines.

“The perimeter control and cordon off of the CZs were not strict. Also, there were no buffer zones around the CZs,” Singh said.

In their report to the Center, the team said up to 80 percent if cases were allowed to be in home isolation, but the districts did not follow guidelines for home isolation.

“Failure to comply with home isolation of suspects or cases and quarantine of contacts resulted in the inability to contain the infection. Intra-home transmission was high, often leading to clusters,” Singh said.

The containment strategy was based on passive surveillance and pre-structured boundaries of containment zones, i.e. panchayats, and the implementation of guidelines on the number of people attending social and religious gatherings was lacking.

The report comes at a time when the state is grappling with a protracted Covid crisis, adding more than 20,000 infections to its case load almost every day.

Worrisome parameters

The central report also noted that the test positivity rate (TPR) in these districts is quite high.

The TPR was found to range from 10 to 14 percent and in some areas, from 15 to 20 percent, he said.

TPR at Malappuram and Pathanamthitta was trending upward, the team found.

More worrying, however, the team said the southern state has seen a high number of reinfections even after two doses of the vaccine were administered.

For example, 14,974 people became infected with Covid after receiving the first dose and 5,042 after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Pathanamthitta (based on information shared by the district).

The team said it is investigating the problem.

Growing ‘Rt value’

The core team also found that the ‘Rt value’ or reproduction rate is increasing in the state.

The R-value measures the number of people that a single coronavirus patient can infect.

“Contact tracing was found to be abysmally low – 1: 1.2 to 1: 1.7 – and the Rt value, which was the lowest (0.8) on June 1, is continuously increasing with a current Rt value of 1.2”, Singh said.

“The current value of Kerala’s Rt is 1.12. Following the current trend, it is expected that during the period of August 1 to August 20, the state may witness around 4.62 lakh of Covid cases,” he said Singh.

(With tickets from PTI)