Constitutional Amendment Bill Presented at Rajya Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: After being passed in Lok Sabha, the 2021 Constitution Bill (One Hundred Twenty-Seventh Amendment) was presented in Rajya Sabha for approval on Wednesday.

Introducing the bill, the minister of social justice and empowerment, Virendra Kumar, said that the bill seeks to clarify that the state government and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own ESCB list.

The minister informed that the bill, if approved, will modify articles 342 A (clauses 1 and 2).

“It will introduce a new clause – 342 A (3) that specifically authorizes states to maintain their list of states. The bill will empower states to directly notify socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) without reference to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) ”, informed the Minister.

He added that the amendment to the bill will provide that the president will only be able to notify the central list of socially and educationally backward classes.

In particular, the Amendments to the bill will change the 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018, which granted constitutional status to the NCBC and empowered the President to notify ESCBs of the list.

After the bill was introduced, in a rare show of unity, opposition leaders agreed to have a discussion about the bill, but opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD MP Manoj Jha petitioned the president increase the time for opposition leaders to speak about the bill. After some opposition from the government, the discussion time was increased from three to four hours.





