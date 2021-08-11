India Top Headlines

Caste-based census is a revolutionary process: Dharmendra Pradhan | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Wednesday that the caste-based census is a “revolutionary” process and that some states have already implemented it.

He also said that the parliament system is supreme and has the right to decide on policies for the country and make laws for the well-being of the people.

The minister spoke during a debate in Rajya Sabha.

He accused the opposition of having “double standards” in the OBC reserve and said there should be no confusion about central policy and the intent of the Center.

The Upper House was debating the 2021 Constitution (127 Amendment) Bill that seeks to restore the power of states to prepare their own CBO lists. The bill has already been approved by the Lok Sabha.

“The caste census is a revolutionary process in the country. It is not that the caste census has not been carried out. Many states have considered it as a base,” said the Minister of Education.

The Modi government is trying to grant their rights to all castes, he said.

“Therefore, it is unnecessary to doubt our intention,” he said.

Some Lok Sabha MPs from the DMK party had met with him recently and raised the reservation issue in higher education institutions such as IIT and central universities for SC, ST and OBC.

“It was news to me,” Pradhan said, adding that he inquired about the matter and found that the provision was there until 1989 that there will be a reservation, but that it will expire if the vacancy is not filled.

“… if the desired candidate is not available, the quota will expire the following year. It was rectified by the prime minister in 2018-19, who assured that the reservation does not expire,” he said.

The current government has implemented a 27 percent OBC reservation on the NEET medical entrance exam. In addition, it has also implemented reservations for OBCs at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Pradhan added that Opposition members said that “they have tied our hands by not exceeding 50 percent of the total reserve.” He said it was decided to prepare a cast-based census list during the previous government.

“The socio-economic survey census was prepared. But it was not implemented within the year 2004 to 2014 … we have implemented it,” said the minister.

He said the Center used this list in schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Pradhan, a former Union Minister of Oil and Natural Gas, also noted that during his tenure, LPG connections of 8 million rupees were allocated according to the SC / ST list.

He also congratulated current Minister HS Puri for granting one million new connections on Tuesday.

“The BJP government assigned 11,262 LPG distributors when I was Minister of Petroleum. In this, it not only granted rights to registered castes and tribes, but also granted LPG distribution to employ 2,852 youth from OBC. At that time “There was no such demand, it was made by the government,” he added.





