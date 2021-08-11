Bizarre Photoshoot: PM Modi, Amit Shah with Sonia Gandhi and Sukhbir Badal when they met speaker Om Birla | India News

India Top Headlines

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (first row left) and Congressional Deputy Gourav Gogoi in the chamber of Lok Sabha President Om Birla.

NEW DELHI: It was one of those rare moments. After the Lok Sabha was postponed sine die on Wednesday, top leaders of various political parties went to meet President Om Birla in his official chamber in Parliament. They were all seen sitting together.Those who met with Om Birla included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Acting President of Congress Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Head of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Leaders of some other opposition parties such as Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also met with the speaker.All of these leaders arrived around the same time and it was a rare photo opportunity as they were seen sitting together.While Birla and Modi were sitting on one sofa, on the other sofa to their left were Chowdhury and Sonia Gandhi. Amit Shah was sitting to Birla’s right. Joining the Interior Minister was Joshi, followed by TMC leaders.Gourav Gogoi, a deputy from Assam and son of former Prime Minister Tarun Gogoi was also present during the meeting.It’s hard to remember when these leaders sat together the last time.

SAD, led by Badal, was a partner in the BJP coalition in central and Punjab. He was one of the oldest allies of the ruling party. However, it was separated from the NDA in the wake of the three farm laws last year.

Meanwhile, Birla called on the leaders of all parties to encourage discussion and communication in the House in the future.

He said that the welfare of the people is only possible through discussion and debate in Parliament. “We can meet people’s needs only through meaningful discussion.”

The monsoon parliament session began on July 19. The Lok Sabha was scheduled to run until August 13. However, it was suspended sine die two days before the scheduled date.

The session was marked by bitter scenes, interruptions and postponements since it was convened on July 19.

Spokesperson Om Birla expressed disappointment that the Lok Sabha performed well below expectations during the Monsoon Session.

He regretted that acts such as the shouting of slogans and the waving of banners by the members of the Well of Lok Sabha were not in accordance with their traditions.

Birla reported that the Lok Sabha ran for only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon Session and its productivity was 22 percent.

He said: “I did my best to run the house smoothly and give equal opportunities to all members, but the productivity of the house was very low during this session, unlike the previous sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha.”

He further said: “Several rounds of meetings were held and an effort was made to reach a consensus, but it could not happen on various issues. We must hope that the house will be allowed to run smoothly in the future, as people of the country has high expectations of Parliament. ”

The Lok Sabha president said he would call a meeting of all parties to review the existing parliamentary rules. “We need to review the existing rules and make them more strict. Most of the country’s presidents do not approve of carrying banners, entering the well and shouting slogans, “he added.

Parliamentarians from some opposition parties, mainly Congress, TMC and SAD, were protesting against the Pegasus spyware problem, the three farm laws, and rising prices, particularly for petroleum products.

They demanded a discussion about the Pegasus peeping controversy and the inflation and repeal of agricultural marketing laws that have been protesting by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh since November 26.