Apex Hospitality Body Writes Finance Minister, Says Loan Guarantee Scheme Not Notified One Month After Announcement | India News
NEW DELHI: The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India presented a representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her intervention to notify the 60 billion rupees sanctioned under the Loan Guarantee Scheme for Sectors Affected by Covid.
FHRAI said the amount has not yet been delivered one month after the government made the announcement on June 28 and expressed disappointment that it has been more than a month since the scheme was announced, but it has yet to be notified by the Ministry of Finance.
The association also said that the government has not clarified the operating guidelines or any other details of the scheme so far. This contrasts, FHRAI said, with the Loan Guarantee Scheme introduced simultaneously for the healthcare sector, which has been notified, and the necessary guidelines introduced by NCGTC.
“The hospitality sector is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. But the negligence of the government really forces us to doubt the seriousness of its approach to the difficulties of the industry,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president of FHRAI.
FHRAI said the hospitality industry has faced the most severe restrictions and lockdowns, protocols and suffered peak losses over the past sixteen months due to Covid-19 and an unprecedented second wave destroyed the entire hospitality ecosystem in the country and recovery will take many years.
“We therefore request the Public Ministry to be kind enough to notify the Rs 60 billion Loan Guarantee Scheme with 100% Government Guarantee and Long Term Repayment Options Effective Immediately as an effective measure to address the colossal damage suffered by the tourism and hospitality sector in the country, “Kohli added.
The FHRAI also relayed the industry complaint about many of its members from different parts of the country who reported that banks and financial institutions are not processing applications submitted for loans under ECLGS 3.0 and loan restructuring applications.
“Such conduct by financial institutions defeats the very purpose of the flagship initiatives launched by the Government to provide relief to besieged MSMEs. Banks and NBFCs are taking advantage of the ceiling set by the RBI and are unwilling to extend any concessions. . to MSMEs that are in a situation of great difficulty. They do not take into account the fact that ECLGS loans are fully guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance and banks or NBFC have nothing to lose if they grant the loans to a concessional interest rate to clients. We urge the FM to intervene urgently to provide relief to highly besieged MSMEs by providing loans at a concessional interest rate, “Kohli said.
