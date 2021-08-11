90 percent cylinders delivered under disused Ujjwala, women forced to cook with firewood: Priyanka | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Modi’s government on Wednesday over the issue of high cooking gas prices, saying that if the government is honest about its Ujjwala scheme, it should provide subsidies to the poor and reduce inflation.His attack on the government came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0, the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), by presenting virtually free LPG connections to some beneficiaries in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, where they were they hold elections for the assembly. They are scheduled for early next year.“Ninety percent of the cylinders delivered under Ujjwala are in disuse and women are forced to cook with firewood because the BJP government has doubled the rates for a cylinder in the last seven years and reduced the subsidy to a negligible amount. “Priyanka Gandhi said. in a tweet in Hindi.

“If the government is honest about Ujjwala, then it should give subsidies to the poor and reduce inflation,” said the secretary general of Congress and tagged a media report on the problems faced by the poor due to rising prices of the gas for cooking.

On Tuesday, Congress had said that the Ujjwala scheme has proven to be a “hollow gimmick” by the government with a cylinder of domestic cooking gas costing Rs 888, and demanded that its price be halved to the level it had in 2014 during the UPA rule.