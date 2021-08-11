India Top Headlines

1,317 hits at home, zero cases of AEFI as of Aug 9, says BMC | India News

MUMBAI: The civic administration said that as of Monday 1,317 bedridden citizens were vaccinated in Mumbai without any adverse effect after immunization (AEFI).

The BMC released the latest figures in its Aug. 10 affidavit, filed with the Bombay High Court in a PIL filed by attorney Dhruti Kapadia, who in April had called for a door knock policy for the elderly and confined persons. at home, specially trained people.

He said that so far 4,889 bedridden people have signed up for home vaccination. The BMC also said that the campaign needed NGO support in some rooms for the “Basic Life Support” labor and ambulance. He also said that on July 30 he conducted a pilot round with the support of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), where 37 bedridden beneficiaries received the blows in the door-to-door vaccination.

The role of the NGOs can be to help call the beneficiaries 3-4 days in advance, sensitize the local doctors and help the beneficiaries obtain the physical fitness certificates and also arrange for the doctors to wait 30 minutes after the vaccination and help with the workforce to “ease the burden of an already strained public health system.”

BMC’s affidavit said that since the issues raised in the PIL have been addressed and resolved by the Union, state and local authorities … the petition has now become unsuccessful and deserves to be rejected at a cost. ”

Project Mumbai is an NGO that partnered with BMC for the door-to-door vaccination campaign.

Kapadia, in an additional suggestion for the campaign, has said that if a beneficiary’s doctor cannot grant a certificate of aptitude, a civic doctor can be cordoned off to certify and monitor, also helplines and text messages are essential. as well as email as a means for people to register for the unit. Also, where people don’t have government ID cards, biometrics can be used, Kapadia said to ensure no eligible beneficiaries are left out.

The PIL has been sent by the HC court of the Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Judge Girish Kulkarni for a new hearing on 12 August.





