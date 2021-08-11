India Top Headlines

10 dead and 30 missing in second Himachal Pradesh landslide in 15 days | India News

SHIMALA / MANALI: A second major landslide in Himachal Pradesh in just over 15 days left 10 people dead, including a child and five women, and 13 others injured on Wednesday.

The massive landslide between Chaura and Nigulsari, along the NH-5 in the Kinnaur district, occurred around 12:30 p.m. The death toll is likely to rise as about 50 people were feared trapped under the rubble and another 30 would disappear. On July 25, a landslide near the village of Batseri in Kinnaur killed nine people.

“Search and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing. A large number of victims are expected. The landslide is still active, which has made operations very risky and difficult, ”said Bhawanagar SDM Manmohan Singh. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said 15 people had been rescued.

Rescue efforts were suspended due to darkness later in the evening and will resume early Thursday morning. Dogra Scouts will assist in the search for a lost HRTC bus and a Bolero SUV that are feared buried in debris along steep slopes.

Following Wednesday’s landslide, a 200-meter stretch of the Kinnaur-Shimla national highway was initially blocked by debris. Although the NH-5 was cleared, traffic movement had not started when the reports were last received. According to Kinnaur district administration officials, three small vehicles and one tipper (truck) were recovered from the scene.

CM Jai Ram Thakur said that a rescue operation had been launched from both sides of the landslide site and efforts were underway to rescue those trapped under the rubble. He said Army teams and two helicopters had been called in to speed up the rescue operation.





