We have not dealt with the firm that sells Pegasus: Ministry of Defense to Rajya Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: The Defense Ministry said on Monday it had no transactions with Israeli firm NSO, which sells military-grade spyware Pegasus, which is at the center of the spy line currently paralyzing the monsoon session of Parliament. .

“The Defense Ministry has not had any transactions with NSO Group Technologies,” Defense Minister Ajay Bhatt said in a written response in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Earlier, the information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had told Parliament that there is no unauthorized wiretapping.

MoD’s response does not rule out that no other agency uses spyware

However, the Defense Ministry’s response does not rule out any other agency using spyware, which, according to the NSO, sells only to governments and is used for sensitive counterterrorism operations.

The response from Deputy Defense Minister Ajay Bhattwas was in response to a broader question about the defense budget from CPM member V Sivadasan, who also specifically asked if the “government” had carried out any transactions with the Israeli company. Bhatt responded that the “MoD” had no dealings with NSO Group Technologies.

Under Indian law, law enforcement agencies, duly authorized by the Union or state governments, may conduct wiretapping or wiretapping for reasons of national security, public order and to prevent incitement to commission. of a crime.

At the Center, this mainly involves the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Ministry of Defense does not have any law enforcement agency.

The espionage controversy erupted after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked data on targets claimed that the Pegasus malware had been used to spy on politicians, journalists, human rights activists and others in several countries, including India.





Times of India