There can be no double standards in blocking Twitter accounts: Congressional social media chief Rohan Gupta | India News

To @TwitterIndia we say, “Daro Mat”. #I_Bhi_Rahul https://t.co/6IXnpkCyfo – Congress (@INCIndia) 1628431200000

NEW DELHI: About three days after his Twitter account was suspended for the first time by the microblogging site, Rahul Gandhi is still unable to access his account. While his party has protested against him, in the meantime he has been posting his messages through Instagram.Speaking to timesofindia.com on Monday, the chairman of the congressional social media department, Rohan Gupta, confirmed that Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account has been blocked since August 7.He said: “We have registered our protest on Twitter. In response to Rahul Gandhi’s handle lock, we have asked why the handles of the National Programmed Caste Commission (NCSC) and its member Anju Bala have not been locked either. ”He said the NCSC team, which had visited the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl from Delhi who was allegedly gang-raped and killed on August 2, released photos of the family. On August 3, Anju Bala also posted them.Rohan Gupta said: “On August 4, Rahul Gandhi visited the victim’s home and also tweeted the photos. However, Twitter displayed double standards by blocking our party leader’s control without taking any action against the NCSC and its member. There can be no double standards. ”

Meanwhile, tweets with photos of the victim’s family on the Twitter IDs of NCSC and Anju Bala have been deleted by Twitter. It says: “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”

However, both handles have not yet been locked and are still operational.

With Twitter unavailable to him, Rahul relies only on Instagram to post his messages. However, a video clip showing the leader of Congress with the victim’s family is present on Instagram.

Rahul Gandhi has also congratulated Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games via Instagram.