The right to food must also be seen from a human rights perspective: NHRC | India News

NEW DELHI: The NHRC on Tuesday hosted a meeting on food security issues with its members saying that the right to food, in addition to being a legal right, must also be viewed from a “human rights perspective.”

During the meeting, the nutrition status of children, pregnant women and nursing mothers and the implementation of the ‘One Nation One Raation Card’ scheme in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic were also discussed, authorities said.

The rights panel on Monday had said that according to the Union Ministry of Health’s 2016-18 National Comprehensive Nutrition Survey (CNNS) Report, 34.7 percent of children under the age of five reportedly years are classified as stunting in India, 33.4 percent of children. those under five years of age are underweight, 28.4% of adolescents aged 10 to 19 suffer from anemia.

On Tuesday, in a statement, the National Human Rights Commission offered several key suggestions on the issue.

Chairing the meeting, National Human Rights Commission member Rajiv Jain said that the right to food, in addition to being a legal right, must also be considered from a human rights perspective.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, different international Covenants, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals have underlined its importance, the statement said.

Therefore, the availability, sustainability and supply of food grains to achieve zero hunger should be assessed and evaluated from time to time to find gaps, if any, in policy and implementation, with some concrete suggestions. , on which the committee can continue deliberating. for recommendations to the government, he said.

Earlier, NHRC Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan said that the Covid-19 pandemic has once again drawn attention to different aspects of access and portability of food rights. The One Nation One Ration Card scheme is a “game changer” in our ‘Right to Food’ journey as a whole, according to the statement.

In addition to the opening session, the meeting was divided into three thematic sessions, including the nutrition of pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under six years of age and 6 to 14 years, and the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme , challenges and the way forward.

Some of the other important suggestions that emerged during the discussions included the need to introduce a policy for the urban poor and migrants along the lines of MGNREGA; Need to monitor data on the transfer of food grains to all vulnerable sections, including the SC / ST by states.

Strengthen the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) in terms of expanding their scope, adequate finances and staff and their salaries; extend the noon meal program to students through class 12 from existing class 8; popularize the benefits of breastfeeding, were other suggestions.

Including all children and not just the firstborn for the benefits of PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana); It was also suggested to handle the process of canceling bogus ration cards with sensitivity to ensure that no genuine beneficiary is excluded.

The insistence on linking the Aadhaar card to the ration card is restricting PMGKAY’s intent, the rights panel suggested, adding that the guidelines should be simplified and a system that is not based solely on Aadhaar and smart cards should be thought of.





