The central government has not yet asked us for data on deaths from oxygen shortages during the second wave of Covid-19: Satyendra Jain | India News

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said Tuesday that the central government has yet to ask them for data on deaths related to oxygen shortages in the national capital during the second wave of Covid-19.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said: “We have not received any letter from the central government requesting data on oxygen-related deaths.”

Yesterday, Delhi reported only 39 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with a positive rate of only 0.8 percent, which means that out of 1,000 tests carried out only one or fewer cases are positive. However, the Delhi government has started preparing for the third wave, Jain said.

When asked about the Delta variant, Jain said that during the second coronavirus wave itself, more than 80 percent of the cases were of the Delta variant. “The fresh samples that we are shipping now have more than 80 percent of the Delta variant case. Previously, we sent samples to ICMR, they had also said the same thing. Now we are testing it in our labs, only Delta variants come in them as well. Jain added.

He further said: “We are preparing 37,000 beds, 12,000 ICU beds for the next wave.”

The Delhi government has launched a color-coded graduated response system for the management of Covid-19. Its first phase will be implemented with 0.5% positivity. “When the positivity reaches 1 percent, then we will consider the second phase and 5 percent as the red level and then we will implement the third phase,” said Jain.





