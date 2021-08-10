India Top Headlines

Teachers plant rice and send farmers to be beaten | India News

JABALPUR: Vaccine ke liye kuchh bhi karega. School teachers tied up by Madhya Pradesh health department to motivate people to take transplanted rice with jab for farmers and agricultural workers in Dindori district after beneficiaries said they could go to vaccination center only after they are done with their work.

The hope seedlings were transplanted in the Manikpur village of Shahpur, 380 km east of Bhopal, on August 7. The teachers, doing their usual rounds of vaccination, came to a vaccination booth in the village and found it empty. According to their records, at least 33 people were required to receive their second dose and there were many others who needed to be motivated to take their first injection. “Until 1 in the afternoon, there was no vaccination. We care. Then we found out that everyone was in the rice fields, ”said primary school teacher GR Jharia.

The teachers rolled up their pants and salwars and went out into the muddy fields to talk to the farmers.

“We tried to convince them that they should get vaccinated. They said they might get the vaccine some other day, but the season won’t wait. The climate is favorable now for transplantation. If he changes, his harvest will be ruined, ”added Jharia.

It was a compelling argument. Most of the teachers grew up in villages and knew exactly why farmers were willing to risk Covid in their race to catch the clouds. They had a quick discussion about the ‘bund’ and decided to switch places. “We proposed that the teachers work in the fields while they went to get vaccinated. We immediately started helping farmers, ”he said.

By dusk, all 33 farmers had received their second dose, and the field ‘lesson’ had reached those who had not yet received the injection.

Health and Medical Director Ramesh Marawi praised the teachers, saying: “This is the planting season, so our teams are doing everything they can to vaccinate people, like getting to the villages before the people go to their farms or wait for them to come back from the fields to get hit. ”





