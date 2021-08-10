India Top Headlines

States, UT have canceled fake and ineligible 4.39 cr ration cards so far: Union government | India News

NEW DELHI: Union states and territories have canceled fake, duplicate and ineligible ration cards worth 4.39 million rupees since 2013, the Union government said Tuesday.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, Sadhvi Narayan Jyoti, said that the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under the National Food Safety Act of 2013 (NFSA) It works with joint responsibilities for the central and the State / Governments of UT.

Operational responsibilities for inclusion / exclusion of households / beneficiaries under the NFSA rests with the state government / UT in question.

The minister said that the addition and removal of ration cards under TPDS is an ongoing process.

States / UTs regularly review their list to identify and eliminate ineligible ration cards and include other excluded and genuinely eligible households / beneficiaries under the NFSA, up to their respective maximum population coverage limits under the Act, Jyoti said.

“Consequently, and due to the use of technology in TPDS operations, that is, the elimination of duplications due to the digitization of ration card data, the seeding of Aadhaar, the detection of ineligible ration cards, Duplicate or false, migration, death of beneficiaries etc, States / UT “have eliminated a total of approximately 4.39 crore ineligible, duplicate and false ration cards during the years 2013 to 2020 so far “said the minister.

Jyoti also said that States / UTs have been recommended to conduct proper verification to ensure that the ration cards of genuine beneficiaries are not removed or suspended.





