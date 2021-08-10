SC to the government: The delay in the appointments of the HC will hurt you more | India News

India Top Headlines

Time view A smoothly functioning judiciary is essential for a healthy democracy. In India, however, the judicial vacancy has been a perpetual problem. A 50% vacancy in some of the superior courts is a matter of grave concern and must be addressed as soon as possible.

NEW DELHI: Making a strong exception to the Center’s “recalcitrant attitude” toward appointing High Court judges who work with more than 40 percent vacancies, the Supreme Court on Monday told the government in no uncertain terms not to expect a timely resolution of disputes, even in important cases that influence the economy, since not appointing judges was paralyzing the judicial system.A court of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy went to great lengths to point out that the Center had been indifferent to the decision of the High Court, which had set a deadline for the appointment of the High Court judges and said that the ruling “seems not to the Government has moved “. He made it clear that the government, being the most important litigants. You will also have to face the consequences and will have to endure the burning and adjudication of your crucial cases will be delayed.

“If you paralyze the judicial system, then your system will also be paralyzed and the government must realize that. It cannot have a time-limited adjudication of a dispute if the judges are not appointed. The people must get the judgment and the adjudication of your dispute on time, but people have problems because of the large vacancies in the High Courts. If people have problems, you also suffer, “the court told the Center, which requested an early resolution of a dispute about its procedure. anti-dumping on imported solar cells that HC has suspended, but published the case after two and a half months.

Additional Attorney General Madhavi Divan, who appeared for the Center, said the issue is too important to be deferred for more than two months and that its early adjudication was required as it would be related to the economy.

However, in agreeing with his allegation on the significance of the case, the bank said that the Delhi HC is working at 50 percent of its authorized force and that it would not be possible for the overloaded HC to give an early hearing and that the government itself must do it. be blamed for the unfortunate situation. “Let the economy suffer as you are not implementing the system. We agree that there should be an adjudication of disputes with a time limit, but we also pass the verdict for the appointment of judges with a time limit. But you he is not following him. Therefore, we cannot help, “said the bank.

“We cannot pressure the HC to take the case early when there is a shortage of judges. Government authorities must also realize that this is how the judiciary can work.” It seeks to stop the judicial system. We have sympathy with you, but what can we do when the government itself is not doing what we ordered, “said the bank.

According to the most recent data, there are 455 vacant positions for judges in health centers out of a total of 1,098 sanctioned positions and the workforce is 643. There are eight vacant positions in the Security Council out of the 34 sanctioned positions. The court noted that the Delhi High Court will be with less than 50% of the judges in a week’s time having only 29 judges out of a force of 60 judges.

“In view of all of the above, the Government must realize that the early resolution of commercial disputes is the necessity for which there must be an adequate number of Judges who in turn would require them to follow the deadlines established in M ​​/ s. PLR Projects Pvt Ltd, “. (supra).

“We face the problem raised in these petitions due to the recalcitrant attitude of the Government in not appointing Superior Court judges for years together, even when the recommendations have been approved by the College,” the court said.

In further embarrassment to the Center, lead attorney Maninder Singh and attorney Sujit Ghosh, who appeared against the Center’s statement, told the court that HC postponed the hearing because the Center failed to provide an affidavit and requested more time and the court said that “the factual matrix paints an even sadder picture of the government’s conduct”

Holding that the delay in the appointment of judges has led to a “crisis situation” in the Superior Courts, since some of them work below 50 percent of the sanctioned force, SC had set the time period in April for each stage of the processing and said that the Center can not sit the names in case of reiteration of its recommendation and the appointment will be made within a month.