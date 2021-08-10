India Top Headlines

SC Says Prosecutors Can’t Drop Cases Against Legislators Without Sanction From HC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that prosecutors cannot drop criminal cases against lawmakers charged under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) without sanction from higher courts.

A court headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana also said it was considering the creation of a special court in the high court to monitor cases against politicians.

The court, which also consisted of judges Vineet Saran and Surya Kant, ordered that the judges of the special courts, who hear cases against parliamentarians and judicial deputies, not be transferred until new orders are issued.

He ordered the Registrars General of all superior courts to provide information, in a particular format, on cases decided by special courts against legislators. It has also sought the details of pending cases and their stages before the courts of first instance.

The order came after the higher court examined the report of lead attorney Vijay Hansaria and attorney Sneha Kalita, who are assisting the court.

The court was hearing a 2016 PIL presented by BJP lawyer and leader Ashwini Upadhyay on fast-track criminal trials against MP and MLA, as well as seeking a lifetime ban on convicted politicians from contesting the polls.





Times of India