SC in line Pegasus: Can’t file PIL and debate online | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court set ethical boundaries for eminent citizens seeking a court-supervised SIT investigation into the alleged misuse of Pegasus military-grade spyware by telling petitioners that it would be wrong to file PIL in seeking a judicial adjudication of the contentious matter and simultaneously participating in a public debate on social networks.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant told the 10 petitioners – journalists N Ram, Sashi Kumar, and Pranjoy Guha Thakurta, politicians John Brittas and Yashwant Sinha, and the Publishers Guild – that the court is for a detailed debate on the issue, but the petitioners could not be involved in a parallel public debate on social media.

“Whatever you want to say, you say it through affidavits. We have allowed everyone to submit affidavits and bring in any copyrighted material. We will review the content of each and every affidavit. But instead of having a debate on the courtroom, it is a parallel procedure, a parallel debate that takes place on social media. We are against the debate. But, the issues that you have raised, that we are debating, should not make them a matter of public debate on social media, “the bank said. saying.

Speaking on behalf of Justices Saran and Kant, the CJI said: “We want to say one thing. Anyone who has come to court with PIL, this is the message from all three – any of the petitioners or whoever is interested in saying something about the matter before the Supreme Court, we hope that you will answer any questions we ask you through a proper debate within the court and not outside. ”

The CJI said: “If they want to say something on social media, Twitter or any social media platform, it is up to them. Once you (the petitioners) have come to court, we hope that the debate will take place in the court. courtroom. We hope you will answer the questions through the eminent attorney. Have some faith in the system. If you don’t have faith (in court) or don’t want to answer through an attorney, it is your choice. We want to say at least this “.

Addressing the main defender Kapil Sibal, the CJI said: “Mr. Sibal, we respect you very much. You have been a minister and also an experienced parliamentarian. You know that in these matters there has to be some discipline.” Sibal said: “When the matter is in court, there should be no public statements of any kind (by the petitioners). I fully agree with you (the CJI).”

Attorney General Tushar Mehta and all other high-level lawyers (CU Singh, Rakesh Dwivedi, Meenakshi Arora, Shyam Divan and Manish Tewari) fully agreed with the CV’s opinion and said that all petitioners would respect the standards of discipline established by the CJI. Mehta said he would need two days to receive instructions from the Union government on the issues raised by the PIL petitioners and asked the court to publish the matter for its hearing on Friday. But, the CJI said he had some personal difficulties on Friday and scheduled the hearing for Monday.

When Singh said the court could issue a notice to the Center for a formal response on Monday, the CJI-led bank said it would take a call about issuing a notice to the government on Monday. The court explained the adjudication process and said that the nature of the beast is such that judges have to ask questions of both parties: petitioners and defendants.





