India Top Headlines

Putin Thanks India for Maritime Security Initiative and Reaffirms Russia’s Commitment to Fighting Crime at Sea | India News

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked India for the maritime security initiative and reaffirmed that the Russian Federation is committed to the common tasks of fighting crime at sea in all its forms and manifestations.

At a United Nations Security Council maritime security conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said: “I thank our Indian friends for such a helpful initiative in holding this meeting. I would like to reaffirm that the Federation of Russia is committed to the common tasks of combating crime at sea in all its forms and manifestations. We are ready to continue promoting the development of equitable international cooperation on this issue. ”

The high-level debate on “Improving maritime security: a case for international cooperation” at the United Nations Security Council, held via video conference, was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

The meeting was attended by various heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council, and high-level informants from the United Nations system and key regional organizations.

Putin also supported Prime Minister Modi’s idea to unite the efforts of all states interested in maritime security.

“As you, Prime Minister, rightly mentioned in your speech, to achieve real success in this area [maritime security], it is necessary to unite the efforts of all interested states, as well as international organizations, regional structures, with the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council, “Putin said.

Emphasizing Russia’s position in favor of strict observance of the key norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, he said: “I have spoken more than once and now, addressing the members of the Security Council , I would like to emphasize once again that Russia defends the strict observance of the norms and key principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and the resolution of disputes to through dialogue “.

“I hope that the participants in our discussions agree with me that the UN principles are of mandatory application in the field of peaceful and responsible use of the sea, its natural resources, the protection of the marine environment, sustainable economic activity in the vast aquatic part of our planet, “Putin added.

Speaking about the Russian effort to secure the seas, he added: “As one of the major maritime powers, Russia is doing a lot to preserve and strengthen the international legal order in the field of maritime security. Our country is actively engaged in work on all the range of these issues, both at the UN and in numerous regional formats, including through the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia, the Regional Security Forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Summits of East Asia “.

He also promised that Moscow will ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean amid a worldwide surge in incidents related to piracy, including robbery at sea accompanied by hostage-taking.

“And, of course, we strive to promote security in the area of ​​the Persian Gulf, in the Atlantic, in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea, where cases of robbery at sea, accompanied by hostage-taking, have become The specificity of the situation is that it is really difficult for some countries to independently resist transnational syndicates of criminals, pirates and terrorists, “Putin said.

He also said that Russia is also interested in building a productive interaction with the Association for Regional Cooperation of the Coastal Countries of the Indian Ocean and the Indian Ocean Commission.

To counter piracy, he focused on uniting the power potential of special services and corresponding armed contingents from all concerned states under the auspices of the UN.

Russia is ready to share its experience in counterterrorism operations, crime prevention, detection and neutralization of bandit formations, including in maritime zones. In our opinion, it would be useful to regularly exchange best practices in the fight against piracy, armed robbery and other criminal activities at sea, “Putin said.

He also suggested the creation of a maritime security body in the United Nations Security Council to address maritime crime, piracy and maritime terrorism.

“In this context, one could think of creating a special structure within the UN system, which would deal directly with the problems of fighting maritime crime in different regions. At the same time, such a structure would depend on the support of the UN system. UN member states and would actively involve experts, representatives of civil society, scientific research circles and even private companies in its work, “Putin said.

Furthermore, he wished that India would continue to successfully fulfill the functions of the President of the United Nations Security Council this month.





Original source