Prime Minister’s Photo and Words on Covid Vaccination Certificate Reinforce Awareness Message, Government Says | India News

NEW DELHI: The photo along with the Prime Minister’s words on the vaccination certificates reinforce the message to raise awareness about appropriate Covid behavior even after inoculation, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The formats of Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by CoWIN are standardized and conform to WHO’s evolving guidance on verifiable inoculation certificates, Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written response.

She was answering a question about whether it is necessary and mandatory to print photographs of the Prime Minister on the Covid vaccination certificate.

“Given the context of the pandemic, its evolutionary nature, and the fact that following appropriate Covid behaviors has become one of the most critical measures to prevent the spread of disease.

“The photograph along with the Prime Minister’s message on the vaccination certificates reinforces the message to raise awareness about the importance of following appropriate Covid-19 behavior even after vaccination, in the broader public interest,” Pawar said.

It is the government’s moral and ethical responsibility to ensure that these critical messages are delivered to the people in the most effective way, he said.

“The format of the vaccination certificate, which complies with the WHO standards for vaccination certificates, including the message and presentation on the importance of following the appropriate behavior of Covid even after vaccination, has been decided taking into account all these factors.

“All states and territories in the Union are using the CoWIN application for Covid-19 vaccination and vaccination certificates are generated through CoWIN in a standard format,” said the minister.





