Pegasus Snooping Case: Supreme Court Will Hear PILs Next Week | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a hearing on a series of public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation into allegations of espionage by government agencies using NSO’s Pegasus spyware.Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Center, told the Supreme Court that he needed time until Friday to receive instructions from the Center. On this, CJI NV Ramana said that he had a personal difficulty on Friday and published the matter for hearing on August 16.By adjusting the hearing, the CV asked the petitioners not to hold a parallel debate on social media.

Lead defender Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of lead journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, who filed one of the petitions in the matter, said Ram was monitored on social media after the latest hearing on the issue of the proceedings. Pegasus-related lawsuits in California.

The bank said: “This is what we are saying. We ask questions of parties. We repress both parties. The matter should be discussed here and should not be discussed on social media or on websites. The parties must have faith in the system. ”

The high court was hearing a number of allegations, including that brought by the Publishers Guild of India, seeking an independent investigation into the alleged Pegasus spying affair.

The Pegasus-related espionage allegations are “serious by nature” if the reports about them are correct, the Supreme Court said Aug. 5, asking petitioners seeking to investigate the Israeli spyware issue if they had made any effort to present a criminal complaint about it.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Judge Surya Kant failed to issue a notice on the allegations and objected that one of the petitions made an individual (the prime minister) a party.

The supreme court, which asked the petitioners to provide copies of the allegations to the Center so that someone from the government would be present before it on August 10 to accept the notification, also questioned why the matter has suddenly arisen now that it had come to its conclusion. end. light way back in 2019.

The pleas are related to reports of suspected spies by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes through the use of Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO.

An international media consortium has reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of possible surveillance targets using Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, Prahlad Singh Patel and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, businessman Anil Ambani, a former head of CBI, and at least 40 journalists are on the base list of filtered data from NSO. However, it is not established that all phones have been hacked.

The government has been denying all the accusations of the opposition in this regard.

( With contributions from the agency)