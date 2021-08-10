India Top Headlines

Opposition Protest Pegasus and Farm Laws Paralyze Rajya Sabha Once Again | India News

NEW DELHI: It was once again a day marked by protests and postponements in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with members of the opposition, mainly from Congress, protesting the conversion of a motion to draw attention to a short-lived discussion on the issue. of the new agricultural laws.

Congressman Jairam Ramesh vigorously protested converting his notice of a motion to draw attention to agriculture-related issues into a short-lived discussion without having a House sense. The discussion, however, got under way, but the chaos eventually caused the House to be adjourned for the day at 4 pm.

While the House was in operation for a time during question hour in the pre-lunch session, it was eventually suspended until 2 pm as opposition MPs continued to vociferously protest the spy issue. The procedure was postponed twice during the pre-lunch period.

The opposition was apparently sparked by President M Venkaiah Naidu’s rejection of all postponement notices under Rule 267 given by various MPs on the Pegasus issue. Naidu said the House had already addressed the issue. “As the matter was already addressed and members were called for further clarification, it did not happen. So, I did not allow it,” Venkaiah Naidu said, prompting protests from some opposition MPs.

The president noted that Tuesday was the 16th session of the House during the Monsoon session, but it had operated at the rate of only one hour a day. He said a discussion on farmers’ issues was scheduled, including as various opposition members entered the Chamber Well and raised slogans demanding that the Pegasus issue be addressed.

As soon as the House resumed after lunch, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, who was in the Presidency, directing the proceedings, called for a short discussion to begin on the farmers’ problems. Faced with this, Jairam Ramesh stood up to object and claimed that the decision to convert his notice was made unilaterally.

The congressional official said: “The Presidency’s decision of December 3, 2015 says that a motion to draw attention may turn into a short-lived discussion after a full sense of the House is taken. It was not made. the sense of the House. This is one-sided and not acceptable to me. ”





