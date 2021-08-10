India Top Headlines

On Visit to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers at Durga Temple | India News

SRINAGAR: On his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district on Tuesday, authorities said.

Rahul is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and arrived at the temple nestled among powerful Chinars in the Tullamulla area of ​​Kashmir’s central district early in the morning, a congressional leader said.

KC Venugopal accompanied Gandhi to the famous Ragnya Devi temple popularly known as Kheer Bhawani.

“This was a private visit. Rahul ji wanted to pay tribute at the temple,” said the leader.

Dozens of party leaders and supporters waited outside the sanctuary to receive the former president of Congress.

Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the Dargah Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake here after the temple visit.

The congressional deputy had attended a wedding reception of the son of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congressional Committee Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Mir at a stylish hotel here on Monday night.

At 11:30 am on Tuesday, the congressional deputy will open the Bhawan Congress on MA Road in the heart of the city here.

“He will also interact with party leaders and workers in the party office,” added the congressional leader.

Gandhi will depart for Delhi later on Tuesday.





