Muslim minority schools represent 22.75% of religious minority schools, Christian community schools 72%: NCPCR | India News
NEW DELHI: Muslim minority schools make up 22.75 percent of religious minority schools and have the lowest non-minority population percentages at 20.29 percent, according to a new study by the lead children’s rights body , NCPCR.
The study also found that the Christian community, which accounts for 11.54 percent of the total religious population, has a share of 71.96 percent of the total religious minority schools in India.
The study by the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights aimed to find ways to ensure that children from minority communities receive a quality primary education, guaranteed by their fundamental rights within these minority institutions.
The study found that the Muslim community contributes a 22.75 percent share to religious minority schools and has the lowest non-minority population percentages among its minority schools at 20.29 percent.
“In all the communities, 62.50% of the student population belongs to the non-minority community, while 37.50% belongs to the minority community.
“Muslim community schools (20.29%) have the lowest percentages of non-minority population among their minority schools,” the study said.
The schools of the Christian community have 74.01 percent of the student population belonging to the non-Christian community, according to the study.
The report said that Sikh The community contributes 9.78 percent of the total religious minority population and a share of 1.54 percent to religious minority schools.
“The Buddhist community, which represents 3.38% of the total religious population, has a 0.48% share of all religious minority schools in India. The Jain community contributes a 1.90% share in the religious minority population, and contributes a share of 1.56 percent to religious minority schools, “he said.
The Parsi community, which accounts for 0.03% of the total religious population, has a share of 0.38% of the total religious minority schools in India, while other religious communities (including tribal religions, Bahá’ís and Jews) contribute 3.75%. percent to the religious minority population and 1.3% to religious minority schools.
In recommending mapping all unrecognized institutions to identify children who do not attend school, the NCPCR said that there are a large number of children who attend schools / institutions that are not recognized.
The number of such institutions is unknown. Therefore, it is also unknown whether these institutions provide quality education.
Children attending all of these institutions (unrecognized and / or unassigned schools) should be treated as out of school, even if they provide regular education.
Therefore, it is very important that any survey conducted to map the number of children not attending school also includes a mapping of all these unrecognized institutions, which may include schools, madrasas, Vedic Pathshalas, Gumpas, and other forms of education. not formal not recognized. centers, it said.
The report also recommended the need to link the need for the number of minority institutions in a state for a particular minority with the process of granting minority institution status for better use of resources.
The NCPCR further said that it is necessary to establish specific guidelines regarding the minimum percentage of students from the minority community to be admitted to the institution.
Noting that it is important that the NCERT together with the SCERTs play a proactive role in extending the right to education to all children, the NCPCR said that so far, the minority cell has not taken any constructive steps towards the education of children. children from minority communities.
“It is time for the council to hold consultative meetings with all stakeholders and create avenues to reach these children and reach out to minorities.
“In addition, the vision, mission and roles of the Minority Cell at NCERT created in 2006 must be reviewed and the Cell must play a greater role in bringing the fundamental right to primary education to all children, especially children from minority communities. “, He said.
