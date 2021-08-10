India Top Headlines

More than 50 young people who went to PoK from J&K in 2017-18 became involved in terrorist activities: DGP Dilbagh Singh | India News

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Dilbagh Singh said on Tuesday that up to 57 youths in the year 2017-18 went to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir on student and tourist visas, but then engaged in terrorist activities. . .

DGP Dilbag Singh paid a one-day visit to the border district to review security before Independence Day, especially in the wake of the elimination of two terrorists at the Thanamandi encounter.

Addressing the media in Rajouri, Singh said: “The young people in 2017-18 who traveled to Pakistan on a study or tourist visa; 57 cases who went there and engaged in terrorist activities. Those who return, those 17 terrorists have been killed; they went to Pakistan with valid passports, but returned through LoC when crossing the border after receiving terrorist training ”

To this, he added that the launch pads across the border with the support of ISI and partner agencies were still active and around 250 to 300 terrorists are training in these camps and attempts are being made to push them this way.

The police and security forces have reinforced the anti-infiltration network both in the LoC to thwart all attempts.

The DGP, while addressing the joint review meeting in Rajouri, emphasized officers to ensure a high state of alert in the border areas and the interior, to verify any infiltration attempts.

He thanked J&K Police personnel and security forces for neutralizing two terrorists in Thanamandi, adding that “our efforts will continue to locate anti-peace elements.”





Times of India